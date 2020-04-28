Kansas Department of Labor: $600 FPUC payments will be sent out tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Labor said on Tuesday that many claimants have not received their Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation payment (FPUC)

The department said in a post they are working to fix the issue and the payments should be sent out tonight.

Also, the labor department said they are continuing to work hard to implement the new (Pandemic Unemployment Assistance) program for those who are self-employed, independent contractors, “gig”-workers or fall under any of the listed covered situations.

The first step you can do to prepare for PUA is apply for regular UI benefits

The second step will be to file a weekly claim each week you are not working

The department said your claims will likely be denied, but this is not a dead-end. Once the PUA program is established and you are found to be eligible for it, you will have already completed the first two steps to receiving benefits. If you are eligible for benefits (which you likely are), you will receive benefits for all claimed weeks.

