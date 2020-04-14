Kansas Department of Labor to take website down twice in effort to fix system on Tuesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Labor’s website will be taken down twice Tuesday in efforts to fix the system.

The department said the system has been struggling due to the heavy load placed upon it by enormous claims volumes.

The site will be taken down for one hour beginning at noon and at 7 p.m.

Phone lines will remain open. The toll-free number is 800-292-6333.

The department hopes that enhancements made during these time frames will allow them to provide better customer service.

On Monday, Governor Laura Kelly said that state technology employees are constantly working to stabilize the system.

“The rapid increase has caused a strain on our system,” the governor added. “The technology used in the unemployment insurance system is about 40 years old. Modernizing our department of labor infrastructure system has been a top priority of mine since taking office.”

