Kansas Department of Labor update: $600 FPUC payments sent

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Labor said $600 FPUC payments were sent last night.

The department of labor says benefit payments typically take two to three business days to be deposited into your accounts once the payment has been issued.

If you filed a weekly claim on Sunday or Monday and it was approved, the system will typically issue the payments on Tuesday and you may see your payment as early as Thursday.

If your claim status says the payment has been issued but the money has not been deposited into your account, please contact your financial institution. Also, the department asks that you double-check that your direct deposit information has been entered correctly in your benefits account.

