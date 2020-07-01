Kansas Department of Revenue closes Wichita Driver’s License Office heading into Fourth of July weekend due to COVID-19 case

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Revenue is announcing the closure of its Wichita Driver’s License Office located at the Twin Lakes Shopping Center, 1873 W. 21st N, on Wednesday, July 1, and Thursday, July 2, 2020. The Twin Lakes office will reopen Monday, July 6.

The office is closed while KDOR follows the Kansas Department of Health and Education and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cleaning guidelines following a result of a positive COVID-19 test of a staff member. To protect the identity of the staff member, no further information will be released.

Representatives of KDOR are contacting customers to reschedule or move appointments to offices in Derby, Andover, and the new Wichita office located at Kellogg Crossing, 610 S. Tyler, which opens on Monday, July 6.

When that office opens, services will be limited to only new drivers. It includes drive tests, written tests, and accompanying credentials. On July 20, the office will begin full-service operations which include license renewals and out-of-state transfers.

Just like all driver’s license offices across the state, an appointment is required. Customers can schedule their visit to the office by going to http://getinline.kdor.ks.gov/webappt.

The 10,000 square-foot office will include 17 work stations to facilitate the processing of driver’s licenses and the driver’s solutions unit which helps with licensing matters outside of issuance. This location will also have the space needed to host the necessary hands-on training of employees and county government partners in the region.

