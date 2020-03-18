1  of  80
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Kansas Department of Revenue outlines plan as offices prepare for temporary closure

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
kansas-department-of-revenue_214102

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Revenue is temporarily eliminating walk-in services at its larger driver’s license offices and only accepting scheduled appointments through http://getinline.kdor.ks.gov/webappt at the following offices:

  • Andover
  • Derby
  • Kansas City
  • Lawrence
  • Manhattan
  • Mission
  • Olathe
  • Topeka
  • Wichita

The Overland Park driver’s license office has closed for the rest of this week. All other offices are still accepting walk-in customers.

To encourage preventative measures and social distancing practices, offices will be limited to 50 individuals in a single area. The Department asks customers with symptoms of illness to not enter any of its locations.

Following the recommendations of Governor Laura Kelly, all KDOR offices will be closed for two weeks beginning Monday, March 23, 2020.

“By suspending walk-in service at our largest stations, we hope to mitigate the issue while still offering services as we prepare for temporary closure,” Secretary Mark Burghart said.

“We make every effort to continue our service to Kansas citizens while following recommendations of Governor Kelly and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.”

Several government services are also available online without having to visit the office.

Residents can go to ikan.ks.gov or download the official iKan app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Online government services include:

  • Renewing vehicle registrations
  • Renewing driver’s licenses

This option is available to the following:

  • Kansans ages 21-50 who did not use the online renewal at their most recent renewal period, and;
  • Are not obtaining a Real ID for the first time, or;
  • Are obtaining a “Not for Federal Use” license or identification card.
  • Ordering vital records copies (birth certificates, marriage certificates, etc.)
  • Purchasing state park passes

For more information about the iKan online services, please visit ikan.ks.gov.

