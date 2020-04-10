Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism suspends sales of nonresident turkey permits due to COVID-19

PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism (KDWPT), is suspending sales of general nonresident turkey permits effective immediately. It is in an effort to protect the health of Kansans to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The suspension is made possible via Executive Order No. 20-21, signed on April 9, 2020 by Governor Kelly.

“During this unprecedented crisis, we must take every measure possible to protect Kansas lives,” Gov. Kelly said. “While turkey hunting is largely a solitary activity, the potential for inadvertent spread of COVID-19 due to travel associated with nonresident participation is something we simply cannot risk. Secretary Brad Loveless and his staff have done a tremendous job maintaining safe spaces for us all to enjoy, and I’m confident they’ll continue their good work as we encourage everyone to enjoy recreational activities locally this spring.

Nonresident hunters who made their spring turkey purchase prior to the order’s effective date may still participate in Kansas’ spring turkey season; however, because Kansas’ regular turkey season has yet to open (April 15, 2020), only a small percentage of the nonresident permits normally purchased have been sold. KDWPT is offering refunds and KDWPT gift cards in an effort to lower participation rates even further. Nonresident hunters may obtain a refund or KDWPT gift card by sending an email request to kdwp.sales@ks.gov.

