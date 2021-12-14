Kansas doctor and nurse reflect on receiving the first coronavirus vaccines a year later

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The first coronavirus vaccine in Kansas was administered one year ago in Kansas.

Intensive care nurse Kristen Garrett, left got the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis hospital on Dec. 14. 2021. (Courtesy: Kansas.com/Wichita Journalism Collaborative)

Dr. Maggie Hagan and nurse Kristen Garrett work at Ascension Via Christi in Wichita and were the first to get the vaccine on Dec. 14, 2020.

Hagan and Garrett talked about that experience a year later.

“It was a Monday morning, and we were expecting to do sort of a trial run how this was all going to go once we got vaccine, and we found out that morning that we actually had vaccine, and we were actually going to receive it that day, so it was pretty exciting for those of us that had been waiting such a long time to get that shot,” Hagan said.

“I was relieved last year when we were able to get the vaccine because it gave us a way to better protect ourselves so that we could care for all the patients with COVID-19 coming to us for care,” Garrett said. “This year, I am just sad because we have vaccines, yet we’re seeing another surge of critically ill patients with the virus and most of them are unvaccinated.”

Since this date one year ago, eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines expanded to anyone ages 5 or older, and they are widely available. As of Dec. 13, 61% of Kansans have now received at least one vaccine dose according to the KDHE.

