Kansas education task force releases guidance for continued learning during pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Continuous Learning Task Force has developed some guidance for teachers, parents and students for the continuation of the 2019-2020 school year.

Earlier this week, Governor Laura Kelly ordered schools to close for the rest of the semester but for learning to continue.

A task force, comprised of education leaders and teachers, spent three days working on a plan. School districts got the 76-page document Wednesday evening and it was released to the public Thursday morning.

The task force says it considered inclusiveness, equity, supporting all populations and blending non-technology, face-to-face and virtual platforms.

The task force members also took into consideration that many families will have an issue with internet access. They encourage school districts to work with local internet service providers to see what options are available.

The document is extensive and includes guidance on how to get school supplies to students and when to have in-person meetings.

A Kansas State Department of Education will waive the requirement for high school seniors to attend a minimum of 1086 hours of school. But all students are still required to complete at least 21 credits of required and elective coursework.

The task force says if proms, concerts, and graduations exceed the group guidelines of the county health department, they should not take place.

The Kansas NEA says it fully supports the results of the Continuous Learning Task Force.

