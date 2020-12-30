Kansas essential workers look to Gov. Kelly, state leaders to be ‘role models’ by getting COVID-19 vaccines

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly is getting her coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday.

While, some Kansans have argued that certain groups should get the vaccines first, others say it’s important for state leaders to get the shot.

“I feel like it’s a necessary evil,” said high school teacher, Becca Applebee from Garden City. “There’s so many people looking up to these leaders, and if they say, ‘Well, I’m not getting a vaccine, vaccines are bad,’ that population of people are going to think that way.”

As a teacher, Applebee noted that adjusting to online and hybrid learning during the coronavirus pandemic has been no easy task, and is hoping to return to in-person learning soon.

“I think that obviously everyone really misses that connection, but we just want everyone to be as safe as possible,” she said.

But, teachers may have to wait a little longer for a full return to school to be safe.

According to the state’s vaccine plan, vaccines will have limited availability to teachers and some other essential workers, like first responders and child-care workers, in late Winter, with increased availability to the general public, which is categorized in the state’s vaccine chart as “All other adults” in Spring and Summer.

The plan does not list state lawmakers in the early stages of vaccine distribution. However, Gov. Kelly announced that she’ll be getting her vaccine Wednesday, and has considered vaccinating some state lawmakers and people in the state’s judicial branch to help maintain government operations.

And for Caldwell Elementary School Teacher, Connie Davis, it’s a step that state leaders may be taking to set an example for the public.

“Government leaders are being role models for maybe some citizens who are on the fence, trying to decide,” Davis said.

Some researchers agree. Dr. Brett Bricker, a researcher at the University of Kansas, who’s conducting a study on public mistrust in vaccines, said having public figures take the vaccine first may encourage more people to get vaccinated.

“There’s just a lot of public mistrust in the government and in vaccines, and that’s just a problem that needs to be rooted out at the community level,” Bricker said, as he argued that similar methods have been used to promote vaccines in the past.

According to teachers like Davis and Applebee, while it’s been a hard time getting used to all of the changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, they’re willing to endure it a little bit more, if it means more people could be safe.

“I mean, it’s just one more day and we’ve been at this for months and months,” she said.

A document with more information on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan can be found on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s (KDHE) website. Click here for the full document.