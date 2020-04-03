Kansas experts share cleaning suggestions

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The virus that causes coronavirus remains on copper for four hours, cardboard for 24 hours, and plastic and stainless steel for two to three days, according to a study released by the National Institutes of Health.

However, local cleaning experts said that if you sanitize and disinfect three times a day, it can prevent this.

“Disinfecting and sanitizing is very important,” said Heaven Gibson, customer care specialist for MaidPro in Topeka. “With COVID-19, it’s living on surfaces for a lot longer.”

Gibson recommended using a hospital grade disinfectant, which can be found at most grocery stores. The back of the product’s label will clarify if it is hospital grade.

Certain non-wood objects, such as surfaces, cabinets and door knobs, can be sanitized with a spray disinfectant, Gibson said. All other objects should be disinfected.

“Disinfecting is wiping it down, and then sanitization you’re going to have to (spray it down and) let it set for at least 10 minutes,” Gibson said.

Disinfecting is spraying the spray disinfectant directly onto the towel, and then wiping the surface.

Jason Garland, owner of Unique Solution Services Cleaning Systems in Topeka and Lawrence, said if your grocery store is out of disinfectant, you can make your own at home. This can be done by mixing one shot of vinegar, water, bleach, and rubbing alcohol into a spray bottle.

Garland recommended using a microfiber towel, because it picks up 99.9% of germicides off of surfaces. He also recommended always wearing protection on your hands when cleaning, preferably latex gloves. If preferred, you can also wear a mask.

High-touch areas, such as doors, tables, chairs, phones, televisions, remotes, copiers, printers, pens, steering wheels, light switches and even trash cans, should be target objects for cleaning, Garland said.

Every new object you clean should be with a different side of the towel, Garland said. This can be done by folding the towel rectangularly, and folding it again into a square. This way it can be refolded and reused for eight different objects.

“You’ll have several different clean sides of the microfiber towel that you can use,” Garland said. “And then you can flip the towel.”

When cleaning chairs, Garland said to wipe both of the arms, the back, as well as the seat, as that is where is most touched.

Instead of just cleaning a door’s knob, Garland said to also clean the inside of the door, because it is typically grabbed there to open or close it.

Just like the chairs and door knob, Garland said it is important to remember certain touch points to clean, even ones you would not think of.

Gibson recommended carrying disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer with you at all times, so that after touching an object or surface, it can immediately be wiped down.

When taking off your gloves, Garland said to curve your finger under the opening of the glove and pull it down off of your hand to avoid touching the infected part.

After cleaning, you should wash your hands, take a shower, and wash your clothes, Garland said.

Garland said it is important to regularly clean for yourself, your family, and others.

“I just had a family member pass away yesterday morning, so this is really high level for me,” Garland said. “We take it for granted of our life.”

LATEST STORIES: