Kansas family mourning loss of 28-year-old man, who died from coronavirus

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Baker family in Riley County is mourning the loss of a husband, son and brother due to COVID-19.

Danny Baker passed away on Sept. 14 at the age of 28. His family said that he always had a positive outlook on life and never met a stranger.

“He was proud of being kind, he was proud of being an individual that cared about people,” said his father J.D. Baker. “To him, it was all about enjoying life.”

At the time of his passing, Danny was not vaccinated against COVID-19, but his wife Aubrea said they planned to get their shot this month.

“I’m a nurse, so we were going to have to get it this fall for me to be able to continue my job,” she said.

The Bakers want to encourage people to get the vaccine so that others don’t have to experience what they have as a family.

“From our experience, you don’t want to be in that ICU room with your loved ones,” J.D. Baker said. “It wasn’t a good experience in any way, shape or form. And it’s preventable. If you’re looking for a reason to reconsider the vaccine, let this be that. You know, let this be the warning that my son was 28 years old, healthy, strong as an ox, and it took him down.”

The family has a Facebook page called Danny LIVES ON! to memorialize him. You can visit the page by clicking here.