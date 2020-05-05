Kansas farmer who gave New York governor N95 mask conferred a bachelor’s degree by K-State, Gov. Kelly

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The northeast Kansas farmer who gave one of his only N95 masks for a healthcare worker on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic in New York was conferred a bachelor’s degree in agriculture on Tuesday.

In Topeka, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly joined K-State President Richard Myers to present Dennis Ruhnke of Troy with the degree.

According to Gov. Kelly, Dennis was two credits away from earning his degree in agriculture when his father passed away, and he chose to leave school to take care of his mother and the family farm.

“Dennis’ kindness and lifelong career in agriculture make him more than qualified to receive a degree,” Gov. Kelly said.

Ruhnke said he didn’t write the letter to be in the spotlight, but he does have advice for people looking to make a difference.

“Many of those who wrote to me to thank me asked me how they could help, just pay it forward as much as you can afford to do so to honor all those who have lost their lives.”

President Myers told Ruhnke that he is welcome at the next graduation ceremony when the outbreak has gone down.

“He epitomizes the kind of character that most of us Kansans would be proud to have and think we do have, but he acts on it,” Myers said.

Look for more on this story on KSN News at 5 and 6 p.m.

LATEST STORIES: