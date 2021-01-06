Kansas flags to half-staff as COVID-19 deaths surge beyond 3,000

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Governor Laura Kelly has directed flags to be lowered to half-staff Thursday throughout Kansas as the state marks a grim milestone.

On Wednesday, Kansas surpassed 3,000 deaths linked to COVID-19. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says that 3,027 Kansas deaths are due to the coronavirus. That is an increase of 130 deaths since the KDHE update on Monday.

“It is with great sadness that I am once again ordering flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of the Kansans who have lost their lives to COVID-19,” Governor Laura Kelly said in a news release. “My administration remains committed to fighting further spread of COVID-19, and I know Kansans will do their part to protect their neighbors and loved ones.”

The governor wants flags to be at half-staff from sunup to sundown Thursday, January 7.