Kansas follows CDC guidance, begins Moderna and J&J booster shots

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansans who want to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot have more options now.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the State of Kansas have adopted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendation allowing Moderna and J&J booster shots. Pfizer booster shots had already been approved.

“Starting today, over 2,000 COVID-19 vaccine providers across Kansas stand ready to provide a free booster dose for Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine to anyone who is eligible,” KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman said in a news release.

The CDC recommends the booster shots for the following people who have completed their primary Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine series:

People aged 65 years and older, regardless of a medical condition, should receive a Pfizer or Moderna booster shot

Residents 18-plus in long-term care settings should receive a Pfizer or Moderna booster shot

People aged 18-plus years with underlying medical conditions may receive a Pfizer or Moderna booster shot

People aged 18-plus years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a Pfizer or Moderna booster shot, based on their individual benefits and risks

The vaccine booster dose only applies to individuals who completed the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine series at least six months ago.

For all people who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are also recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.

“In every community in our state, we need to be talking to our family, our friends, and our neighbors about the need to get this safe and effective vaccine,” Norman said.

Some people may prefer the vaccine type they originally received, and others may prefer a different booster. CDC’s recommendations now allow for a mix and match dosing for booster shots.