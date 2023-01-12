TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Following multiple tests for COVID-19 after a positive test earlier this week, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has been cleared to return to work.

The announcement came from Office of the Governor spokesperson Cassie Nichols, who reports that Kelly has been cleared to return to work by Friday, Jan. 13.

On Tuesday, after experiencing cold-like symptoms, Governor Laura Kelly tested positive for COVID-19. In order to be safe and transparent with Kansans, the Governor then shared the news publicly, self-isolated, and worked from home. She continued to test, and after several subsequent negative tests, her physician and experts at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment have determined that she does not have COVID and that the original test was a false positive. She has been cleared to work in-person starting tomorrow. Statement from the Office of the Governor

Kelly still plans to deliver her State of the State Address on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

“After receiving a positive result on a COVID test, Governor Kelly followed all protocols by self-isolating at home while continuing to work,” said Joan Duwve, M.D. and state health officer with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. “With the increased time indoors this winter, anytime Kansans are not feeling well they should follow the infection prevention protocols, get tested for respiratory viruses such as COVID-19 or influenza, and stay home until they are no longer experiencing symptoms.”