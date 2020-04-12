Kansas Gov. Kelly announces ‘Safe Easter Egg Hunt’ while stressing staying home

FILE – In this March 25, 2020 file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions in her office at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Gov. Kelly on Thursday, April, 9, 2020 filed suit after a legislative panel overturned her executive order that was aimed at stopping religious and funeral gatherings of more than 10 people. Kelly has asked the Kansas Supreme Court to expedite the case in hopes of getting clarity by Sunday, which is Easter. (AP Photo/John Hanna File)

TOPEKA, Kan. — Governor Laura Kelly announced an alternative to public Easter egg hunts on April 11, the day before Easter during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kelly urged Kansans to participate in a ‘Safe Easter Egg Hunt’ by coloring state-themed patters on printouts of Easter eggs.

“Decorate one of the Easter Bunny’s coloring pages and place it in your window at home, so your friends and neighbors can find them over the holiday weekend as they pass by outside,” Kelly said in a Facebook video.

The governor is using this idea as a way to encourage people to stay home during one of the busiest holidays for the Christian faith.

See and print the Easter egg designs, here.

Kelly had issued an executive order limiting the size of religious gatherings in the state. Earlier this week however, state legislators overturned the limit, saying the order didn’t abide by the state constitution.

Top health officials blasted the Republican legislators’ move, calling it nothing but politics. Gov. Kelly called it “shockingly irresponsible.” She later sued the ruling to officially bring it before the state court.