Kansas governor more forceful against COVID vaccine mandates

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: John Hanna/The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions about the COVID-19 pandemic during a news conference, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on Friday became more forceful in opposing President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates, saying it’s “too late” in the coronavirus pandemic to impose them after states tailored solutions to their needs.

The Democratic governor’s latest statement came a day after she argued that federal mandates “tend not to work,” though they’ve boosted vaccination rates elsewhere. Kelly faces a difficult race for reelection next year in her Republican-leaning state, and GOP officials have been attacking the Democratic president’s mandates for weeks.

“While I appreciate the intention to keep people safe, a goal I share, I don’t believe this directive is the correct, or the most effective, solution for Kansas,” Kelly said in her latest statement.

She added: “States have been leading the fight against COVID-19 from the start of the pandemic. It is too late to impose a federal standard now that we have already developed systems and strategies that are tailored for our specific needs.”

Attorney General Derek Schmidt, a Republican who hopes to unseat Kelly, already has brought Kansas into a lawsuit challenging a vaccine mandate for employees of federal government contractors. He promised Thursday to sue over one applying to companies with 100 or more workers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

