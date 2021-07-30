Kansas governor recommends masks for all in K-12 schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly is recommending that nearly everyone inside K-12 schools or riding school buses in Kansas be required to wear a mask, and Kansas State University will require masks in its buildings.
Kelly’s office on Friday issued updated guidance for K-12 schools in response to a surge in new COVID-19 cases over the past five weeks tied to the more contagious delta variant. Her recommendations and the Kansas State mandate taking effect Monday apply even to people who’ve been vaccinated.
Delta variant cases are doubling every two weeks in Kansas, with 1,653 cases confirmed as of Friday, according to state data.