Kansas governor recommends masks for all in K-12 schools

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announces that she’s imposing a mask mandate for state government workers and visitors to many state buildings, speaking at a news conference, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. The large map next to Kelly shows counties with a substantial or high spread of COVID-19 in orange or red, and they are where her new mandate will apply. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly is recommending that nearly everyone inside K-12 schools or riding school buses in Kansas be required to wear a mask, and Kansas State University will require masks in its buildings.

Kelly’s office on Friday issued updated guidance for K-12 schools in response to a surge in new COVID-19 cases over the past five weeks tied to the more contagious delta variant. Her recommendations and the Kansas State mandate taking effect Monday apply even to people who’ve been vaccinated.

Delta variant cases are doubling every two weeks in Kansas, with 1,653 cases confirmed as of Friday, according to state data.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories