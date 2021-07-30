Kansas governor recommends masks for all in K-12 schools

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announces that she’s imposing a mask mandate for state government workers and visitors to many state buildings, speaking at a news conference, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. The large map next to Kelly shows counties with a substantial or high spread of COVID-19 in orange or red, and they are where her new mandate will apply. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly is recommending that nearly everyone inside K-12 schools or riding school buses in Kansas be required to wear a mask, and Kansas State University will require masks in its buildings.

Kelly’s office on Friday issued updated guidance for K-12 schools in response to a surge in new COVID-19 cases over the past five weeks tied to the more contagious delta variant. Her recommendations and the Kansas State mandate taking effect Monday apply even to people who’ve been vaccinated.

Delta variant cases are doubling every two weeks in Kansas, with 1,653 cases confirmed as of Friday, according to state data.