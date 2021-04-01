Kansas governor signs new coronavirus orders, extends wearing of masks

FILE – Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks to reporters during a news conference, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has issued several executive orders in connection to the coronavirus pandemic.

She says it is to ensure Kansas can maintain critical pandemic response efforts to keep Kansans healthy, keep businesses open, and keep kids in school.

“Since the pandemic began, my administration has been laser-focused on supporting and protecting our communities and our economy,” Kelly said in a news release. “Extending these orders will ensure that our efforts will not have been wasted, and that Kansans and businesses don’t lose the resources they need to get back to normal.”

The orders Governor Kelly issued today extend provisions put in place by previous executive orders and include some updated provisions. One of them continues the requirement of wearing a mask. The full list is below.

Lawmakers have signaled they will reject a new mask mandate from the governor.

The Senate approved a resolution that directs legislative leadership to vote down an expected re-issued mask mandate by the governor on Thursday.

Several executive orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic were set to expire yesterday in conjunction with the expiration of the state of disaster emergency. Senate Bill 40 includes a provision that revoked all executive orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic yesterday, but the Governor retains the authority to re-issue orders under the new process imposed by the bill.

The Governor today issued the following orders, which will generally remain in effect until rescinded or until the statewide state of disaster emergency expires, whichever is earlier: