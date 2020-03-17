Kansas has 14 cases, casinos close, House cancels committees

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is now reporting 14 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Ford County in western Kansas announced its first case Tuesday, and Johnson County added two more cases, bringing its total to 10.

Also Tuesday, the Kansas Lottery Commission announced it will close the four state-owned casinos until at least March 30. Kansas State and Wichita State on Monday announced all their classes will move online for the rest of the semester.

Kansas State said it is canceling spring graduations and Wichita State said graduations are postponed.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the coronavirus case in Ford County will be counted as a resident in their state’s numbers by the CDC. They are not included in Kansas numbers.

2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Kansas Test Results Updated 3/17/20 at 10 a.m. Positive (confirmed) 15 (1 death included) Negative 382 Positive Case Information County Number Butler County 1 Franklin County 1 Johnson County 10 Wyandotte County 3

