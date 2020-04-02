Kansas has 552 cases of coronavirus, 13 deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The latest numbers from the state show 552 cases of coronavirus in Kansas with 13 deaths.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment website also shows 79 of those cases are from Sedgwick County.

Governor Laura Kelly will hold a briefing about COVID-19 at 2 p.m. She will be joined by Kansas Labor Secretary Delia García who is expected to answer concerns about people having trouble getting through on the unemployment line and website.

Total Positive Cases: 552 (up 70 from Wednesday)

Deaths (included in above numbers): 13

Hospitalizations: 138

Total Negative Cases for Kansans: 6,059

Sedgwick County Positive Cases: 79 (up 15 from Wednesday), the county says 10 have recovered.

POSITIVE CASES BY COUNTY:

Anderson 1

Atchison 1

Barton 2

Bourbon 3

Butler 7

Chautauqua 1

Cherokee 4

Clay 1

Cloud 1

Coffey 16

Cowley 1

Crawford 6

Doniphan 1

Douglas 31

Finney 3

Franklin 7

Gove 1

Harvey 2

Jackson 1

Jefferson 1

Johnson 161

Labette 1

Leavenworth 27

Linn 5

Lyon 16

McPherson 5

Mitchell 2

Montgomery 6

Morris 2

Neosho 1

Osage 3

Ottawa 1

Pottawatomie 2

Pratt 1

Reno 8

Riley 6

Saline 3

Sedgwick 79

Shawnee 20

Stafford 1

Stevens 1

Sumner 1

Woodson 3

Wyandotte 106

LATEST STORIES: