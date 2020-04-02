Kansas has 552 cases of coronavirus, 13 deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The latest numbers from the state show 552 cases of coronavirus in Kansas with 13 deaths.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment website also shows 79 of those cases are from Sedgwick County.
Governor Laura Kelly will hold a briefing about COVID-19 at 2 p.m. She will be joined by Kansas Labor Secretary Delia García who is expected to answer concerns about people having trouble getting through on the unemployment line and website.
- Total Positive Cases: 552 (up 70 from Wednesday)
- Deaths (included in above numbers): 13
- Hospitalizations: 138
- Total Negative Cases for Kansans: 6,059
- Sedgwick County Positive Cases: 79 (up 15 from Wednesday), the county says 10 have recovered.
POSITIVE CASES BY COUNTY:
- Anderson 1
- Atchison 1
- Barton 2
- Bourbon 3
- Butler 7
- Chautauqua 1
- Cherokee 4
- Clay 1
- Cloud 1
- Coffey 16
- Cowley 1
- Crawford 6
- Doniphan 1
- Douglas 31
- Finney 3
- Franklin 7
- Gove 1
- Harvey 2
- Jackson 1
- Jefferson 1
- Johnson 161
- Labette 1
- Leavenworth 27
- Linn 5
- Lyon 16
- McPherson 5
- Mitchell 2
- Montgomery 6
- Morris 2
- Neosho 1
- Osage 3
- Ottawa 1
- Pottawatomie 2
- Pratt 1
- Reno 8
- Riley 6
- Saline 3
- Sedgwick 79
- Shawnee 20
- Stafford 1
- Stevens 1
- Sumner 1
- Woodson 3
- Wyandotte 106
LATEST STORIES:
- Wichita reminds residents of April burn ban
- Economic fallout mounts, along with competition for gear
- Great Bend Farm and Ranch Show givewaway
- Doctors with Pittsburgh university announce potential coronavirus vaccine
- Taylor’s Forecast: A front brings strong storms and winter weather