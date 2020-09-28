Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Kansas has another COVID-19 spike; counties worry about aid

Coronavirus in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is reporting another seven-day record for new coronavirus cases, with 16% of the tests for the virus during that period coming back positive.

The continued spike in confirmed and probable cases Monday comes as officials in some Kansas counties worry that they won’t be able to spend some coronavirus relief funds before the end of the year as federal law requires.

The state health department says Kansas had 2,037 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases since Friday to make the total 58,629.

Kansas had an average of 667 new cases a day for the seven days ending Monday.

