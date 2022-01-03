Kansas has biggest jump yet in new coronavirus cases, 146 new hospitalizations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says almost 15,000 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since its last update.

The KDHE reports 14,855 new cases, almost twice the previous high of 7,526 from November 2020. One reason for the large number could be the five days in this counting period. The KDHE did not give its usual Friday update because of the holiday. During the same five days, 3,547 Kansans tested negative.

The KDHE tests some of the positive cases for COVID-19 variants. Of those tested in the past five days, 58 are the omicron variant and 123 are the delta variant.

A new aspect to consider is that some Kansans are using at-home test kits. There is no way to know if those Kansans tested positive or negative unless they report it to a medical office.

The KDHE said another 43 Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19 since last Wednesday. There have also been 146 new hospitalizations since then.

The KDHE also tracks how many Kansans have been vaccinated against COVID-19. In the past five days, more than 35,000 doses have been administered.

10,104 Kansans got their first dose

6,600 got a second dose

18,981 got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 63.45% have received at least one dose, while 54.84% have completed a vaccine series.