Click here for coronavirus updates

Kansas has biggest jump yet in new coronavirus cases, 146 new hospitalizations

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says almost 15,000 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since its last update.

The KDHE reports 14,855 new cases, almost twice the previous high of 7,526 from November 2020. One reason for the large number could be the five days in this counting period. The KDHE did not give its usual Friday update because of the holiday. During the same five days, 3,547 Kansans tested negative.

The KDHE tests some of the positive cases for COVID-19 variants. Of those tested in the past five days, 58 are the omicron variant and 123 are the delta variant.

A new aspect to consider is that some Kansans are using at-home test kits. There is no way to know if those Kansans tested positive or negative unless they report it to a medical office.

The KDHE said another 43 Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19 since last Wednesday. There have also been 146 new hospitalizations since then.

The KDHE also tracks how many Kansans have been vaccinated against COVID-19. In the past five days, more than 35,000 doses have been administered.

  • 10,104 Kansans got their first dose
  • 6,600 got a second dose
  • 18,981 got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 63.45% have received at least one dose, while 54.84% have completed a vaccine series.

CountyConfirmed
Allen2,737
Anderson1,447
Atchison3,066
Barber704
Barton4,803
Bourbon3,014
Brown2,062
Butler13,244
Chase473
Chautauqua649
Cherokee4,134
Cheyenne518
Clark388
Clay1,464
Cloud1,846
Coffey1,703
Comanche365
Cowley7,177
Crawford8,031
Decatur533
Dickinson3,576
Doniphan1,810
Douglas15,164
Edwards484
Elk393
Ellis5,287
Ellsworth1,619
Finney8,519
Ford7,969
Franklin5,000
Geary5,644
Gove635
Graham398
Grant1,639
Gray981
Greeley237
Greenwood1,217
Hamilton354
Harper1,294
Harvey6,540
Haskell723
Hodgeman302
Jackson2,731
Jefferson3,323
Jewell637
Johnson96,517
Kearny1,008
Kingman1,466
Kiowa471
Labette4,453
Lane227
Leavenworth12,575
Lincoln450
Linn1,987
Logan630
Lyon6,749
Marion2,277
Marshall1,998
McPherson5,582
Meade845
Miami5,498
Mitchell945
Montgomery6,238
Morris1,006
Morton493
Nemaha2,487
Neosho3,459
Ness600
Norton1,700
Osage2,715
Osborne598
Ottawa907
Pawnee1,680
Phillips1,091
Pottawatomie3,739
Pratt1,498
Rawlins591
Reno14,118
Republic1,033
Rice1,842
Riley8,923
Rooks1,024
Rush612
Russell1,504
Saline10,234
Scott964
Sedgwick99,282
Seward5,632
Shawnee32,163
Sheridan635
Sherman1,199
Smith512
Stafford861
Stanton348
Stevens1,081
Sumner4,108
Thomas1,861
Trego570
Wabaunsee1,248
Wallace350
Washington1,033
Wichita354
Wilson1,936
Woodson591
Wyandotte33,067
Beaver, OK672
Harper, OK551
Kay, OK8,465
Texas, OK4,507

Kansas coronavirus cases updated Jan. 3, 2022
Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Jan. 3, 2022
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories