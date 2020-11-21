Kansas health officials license emergency app to help in rapid response to COVID-19 patients

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A surge in coronavirus cases in Kansas has frontline and healthcare workers on edge. Now, state health officials are using an online emergency management tool to help hospitals across the state.

LifeSave Mission Control™ is an online software tool developed by LifeSave, an air and ground emergency transport service based in Wichita. The online tool is used to help cut down on time when transporting patients. According to state health officials, it will help hospitals, especially those based in rural locations, manage the increasing number of patients in their area.

“Critical access hospitals or small hospitals often times have to take 6-8 hours to make 8-10 phone calls before they can find a bed available for a patient that needs intensive care,” said Kansas health secretary Dr. Lee Norman, while giving a pandemic update during a conference call with other state leaders Friday morning.

Norman said hospital staffing, finding available beds, and distributing patients are among the top needs to address for healthcare workers in Kansas.

The state has seen another surge in cases, averaging about 3,000 new cases per day since Wednesday, and hopes the new software can help their increasing need to move quickly when providing care.

Hospitals can use the software to match the severity of a patient’s condition with the type of transport needed, helping expedite the patient transport process.

“It allows for one call to a control center, who then does the bed finding and arranges transportation,” Norman said.

LifeSave is the first emergency service to use the Mission Control application in Kansas, after licensing the software in March 2019. According to Courtney Bachrodt, a spokesperson for the emergency service, the organization has used the software to complete up to 3,000 transports.

The software is owned by Cheyenne Mountain Software, a software company in Kansas that specializes in developing solutions for healthcare networks and facilities. KDHE recently licensed the software from Cheyenne Mountain, and so far, officials say about 30 hospitals across the state have been helped.

“We’re already meeting with facilities, training them, and deploying the software, ” said Dr. Richard Watson, co-founder of Cheyenne Mountain Software. “Because of the way things are moving, the state is really trying to get help to those communities.”

Watson also said, in addition to helping state hospitals find beds, the app is helping hospitals maintain and manage inventory.



