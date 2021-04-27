Kansas health officials react to CDC’s recent recommendation on masks

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new guidance Tuesday regarding the use of masks. It says fully vaccinated people no longer need to mask up when doing outdoor activities.

“I feel like it means we’re making progress,” said Marci Nielsen, chief advisor for COVID-19 coordination for Governor Laura Kelly.

Nielsen said Kansans are doing a great job in preventing the spread of the virus.

“Every little bit of progress is really important,” she added. “A bit of a reward and now that its springtime, I go out and take off my mask.”

She says as more people get vaccinated, more restrictions could get lifted.

“We should begin to see a lot more freedoms, moving to a place where we all can get back to life as normal,” said Nielsen.

Sedgwick County’s Health Director Adrienne Byrne says there are still many businesses in the county that require people to mask up. She says it’s another reason why people should get vaccinated.

“It’s another reinforcer why it’s so important and a benefit being vaccinated,” said Byrne.