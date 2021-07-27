Kansas health systems urge return to masks amid COVID surge

FILE – In this March 31, 2021, file photo, students wear masks as they wait in line for lunch at Wyandotte County High School in Kansas City, Kan. Johnson County District Judge David Hauber, in Kansas’ most populous county, has struck down as unconstitutional a state law requiring unusually speedy legal hearings for people challenging mask requirements and other COVID restrictions. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Officials in two major Kansas health care systems are urging people to resume wearing masks indoors even if they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 because of the faster-spreading delta variant.

The comments Tuesday from administrator-doctors at Stormont Vail Health in northeast Kansas and the University of Kansas Health System came just before the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that vaccinated people wear masks indoors in places where the coronavirus is surging. But Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas immediately criticized the CDC’s new guidance, suggesting it would cause more people to hesitate to get vaccinated.

Kansas has seen new cases spike in recent weeks.