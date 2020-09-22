Kansas Highway Patrol receives donation of N95 masks

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said they received a generous donation of 6,000 N95 masks from Air Capital Distribution to distribute to patrol personnel.

The KHP said the donation will allow troopers to have additional masks in patrol vehicles statewide. The masks will be provided to the public on an as-needed basis.

“We are very appreciative of the kind and generous donation from Air Capital Distribution,” said Major Andy Dean, Executive Commander of Administrative Services. “The masks will be distributed to Agency employees to hand out during their daily interactions with the public. If you aren’t wearing a mask or if you ask if one is available, it is possible that you will receive a mask from one of our Troopers or officers. It is important that we all take the necessary precautions and steps to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”

The patrol reminds citizens to be mindful that the supply is limited and to only request one mask per person out of courtesy to those who do not have the means to obtain a proper protective mask.

