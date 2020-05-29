Kansas Honor Flight announces 7 flights to Washington have been postponed until 2021

Breaking News
Officer charged with murder in Floyd's death
by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The board of directors of Kansas Honor Flight announced that seven flights to Washington that were planned for the fall of 2020 have been postponed until 2021.

With many of our aging veterans dealing with health-related issues coupled with the uncertainty of the COVID-19 restrictions in place with airlines and the Washington, D.C. area, it is simply not prudent to have these fall flights, the board of directors said in a statement.

The board of directors and flight leaders will be investigating travel opportunities for 2021 to put together plans to get the veterans there as soon as possible.

