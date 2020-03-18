Kansas hospital implements call-in appointments amid COVID-19 pandemic

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) – With the COVID-19 pandemic, a Kansas hospital is hoping to reduce the number of patients by providing care, without them having to come to the clinic.

Irwin Army Community Hospital in Fort Riley is allowing its patients to see healthcare providers over the phone or video call.

“You don’t want to unnecessarily bring someone in for something that could be handled virtually or telephonically, that that visit itself might put them at higher risk than they already are,” said Ted Brown, commander of Irwin Army Community Hospital.

The provider can typically diagnose colds or allergies over the phone, as well as re-fill long-time medications.

The patient can also be screened for a possible case of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Brown said this is a convenience for both the patients and providers because it allows faster care.

Other hospitals in the state are working to implement similar services, including Lawrence Memorial Hospital and Stormont Vail Health, said representatives from both hospitals.

LATEST STORIES: