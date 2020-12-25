TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Some employees at Kansas hospitals spent a good part of the Christmas holiday caring for patients and providing comfort to families and colleagues. Like other people, the coronavirus pandemic upended holiday plans and family traditions, but COVID-19 has stressed Kansas hospitals.
Steve Morgan had an eight-hour shift as the chaplain on duty in a Wichita hospital and reflected on what he sees as colleagues’ sense of purpose on the Christian celebration of Jesus’ birth.
Nurse Yvonne Murphy was feeling hopeful during her 12-hour Christmas hospital shift in Topeka after getting a coronavirus vaccine. The holiday came near the end of her first year as a nurse.
LATEST POSTS:
- Kansas hospital workers: Hope, purpose shadowed by COVID-19
- Kansas City, Kansas, police investigating Christmas homicide
- Watch Live: Officials provide briefing on Nashville explosion after human remains found
- Son of Lynchburg WWII hero, Tuskegee Airman shares father’s story on eve of 100th birthday
- Christmas Traditions include giving back