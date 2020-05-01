Kansas Hospitals receive $400 million through the federal Provider Relief Fund

WASHINGTON D.C. (KSNW) — The Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday $400 million to Kansas Hospitals delivered through the Provider Relief Fund established in the Phase III Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

This is part of the Department of Health and Human Services distribution of $10 billion to 395 hospitals nationwide who provided inpatient care for 100 or more COVID-19 patients through April 10, 2020, and will distribute an additional $2 billion to these hospitals based on their Medicare and Medicaid disproportionate share and uncompensated care payments.

In Kansas, the first grant will be for $18 million that will be distributed to a high-impact hospital in Kansas that has treated a large number of COVID-19 cases. The additional $382 million will be distributed among 201 rural health care providers that are impacted by COVID-19.

