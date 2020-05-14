Kansas Humane Society to start opening to public on limited basis May 18

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Humane Society announced that it will open to the public on a limited basis beginning May 18.

The Kansas Humane Society said for the health and safety of everyone and to comply with limitations on gatherings, they will allow a small number into the building at a time. They want visitors to limit group sizes.

The society said adoptions will be available without an appointment on a first-come, first-served basis. If the building is at capacity, the person will be asked to wait outside or in your vehicle. Staff will call or text the person once they can enter the building to adopt.

The society said they are scheduling a limited number of intake appointments for owners that need to surrender their animals by calling (316) 524-9196.

Volunteers will be welcomed back in limited numbers to comply with the limit on gatherings.

LATEST STORIES: