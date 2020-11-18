Kansas inmate dies after testing positive for coronavirus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) says another inmate has died after testing positive for the coronavirus.

An 81-year-old man who was at Lansing died today. He was taken to the hospital on Nov. 13 where he tested positive for the coronavirus. KDOC says the man had underlying medical concerns that contributed to his condition.

KDOC did not release his name, only saying that he was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

This is the fifth inmate from Lansing Correctional Facility to die and the eleventh inmate death for KDOC.