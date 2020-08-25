TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Corrections office announced Tuesday that one resident at the Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex (KJCC) has been identified COVID-19 positive.
KDOC said the resident at KJCC is a male over the age of 15 and was a new admission to KJCC.
KDOC said mandatory mask protocol was implemented on July 1 for both staff and residents. They stated that they have been in consultation with KDHE, and have implemented the following steps:
- The positive individual was moved to a negative air-flow room in the KJCC infirmary
- The remainder of the living unit will quarantine in one-person rooms
- Additional testing will take place as we continue to work to control the spread and KDOC will remain diligent in monitoring other staff and residents for symptoms
Established in 1879 as the State Reform School, the Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex is Kansas’ only juvenile prison that currently houses 144.
For more information on COVID-19 cases in Kansas, click here.
LATEST STORIES:
- Doctors warn flu vaccine can help avoid ‘twindemic’
- Kansas Juveline Correctional Complex confirms one COVID-19 positive case
- 3 sewer workers die after becoming trapped in Indiana manhole
- Wildfire smoke traverses coast to coast
- Tracking the Tropics: Laura forecast to make landfall on US Gulf Coast as major hurricane