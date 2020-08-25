Kansas Juveline Correctional Complex confirms one COVID-19 positive case

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Corrections office announced Tuesday that one resident at the Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex (KJCC) has been identified COVID-19 positive.

KDOC said the resident at KJCC is a male over the age of 15 and was a new admission to KJCC.

KDOC said mandatory mask protocol was implemented on July 1 for both staff and residents. They stated that they have been in consultation with KDHE, and have implemented the following steps:

The positive individual was moved to a negative air-flow room in the KJCC infirmary

The remainder of the living unit will quarantine in one-person rooms

Additional testing will take place as we continue to work to control the spread and KDOC will remain diligent in monitoring other staff and residents for symptoms

Established in 1879 as the State Reform School, the Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex is Kansas’ only juvenile prison that currently houses 144.

