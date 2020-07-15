Click here for coronavirus updates

Kansas’ largest city worries about running short of ICU beds

Coronavirus in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Officials in the Wichita area worry that a continued resurgence of novel coronavirus cases will force hospitals in Kansas’ largest city to scramble for new intensive care unit beds to treat the seriously sick.

County Manager Tom Stolz told Sedgwick County Commissioners on Tuesday that if current hospitalization trends and use of ICU beds for coronavirus patients continue into next week, it’s likely the situation will be deemed “critical.”

The county health department reported that eight of the 35 ICU beds available for coronavirus patients were open as of Monday.

Kansas surpassed 20,000 reported coronavirus cases as of Monday and its health department reported 288 COVID-19-related deaths.

