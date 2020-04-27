Kansas Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Advisory Committee cancels annual ceremony

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The 38th Annual Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony is canceled due to the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Kansas Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Advisory Committee has announced.

The advisory committee notified the attorney general and the governor of the cancellation of the event, which was scheduled to take place on May 21-22, in letters sent last week. No Kansas law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty in 2019, so no contemporaneous names were scheduled to be added to the memorial this year. Historical officers being considered for addition to the memorial will be deferred to a future year’s ceremony.

The Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial was dedicated in 1987 and is located in the northeast quadrant of Capitol Square of the state capitol grounds.

More information about the memorial is available at www.kansaslawenforcementmemorial.com

LATEST STORIES: