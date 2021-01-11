Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Kansas lawmakers review state’s lagging vaccine distribution

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Syringes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a tray in a vaccination room. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Legislators are reviewing Kansas’ distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, though U.S. government data shows the state’s inoculation rate no longer lags behind most other states.

Top Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature have been unhappy with what they consider a rocky vaccination rollout.

The state House and Senate health committees plan to have separate hearings Tuesday on vaccine distribution.

A federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report at the end of December showed Kansas ranking last among states for its inoculation rate.

A CDC report Monday shows 25 states have a lower inoculation rate than Kansas.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories