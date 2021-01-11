Kansas lawmakers review state’s lagging vaccine distribution

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Legislators are reviewing Kansas’ distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, though U.S. government data shows the state’s inoculation rate no longer lags behind most other states.
Top Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature have been unhappy with what they consider a rocky vaccination rollout.
The state House and Senate health committees plan to have separate hearings Tuesday on vaccine distribution.
A federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report at the end of December showed Kansas ranking last among states for its inoculation rate.
A CDC report Monday shows 25 states have a lower inoculation rate than Kansas.
