Kansas lawmakers to meet online to prep for session on virus

Dr. Lee Norman, head of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, answers questions about the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference, Friday, May 8, 2020, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Norman is encouraging medical personnel to send in their N95 masks to the department for sterilization so they can be reused. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers are turning to virtual meetings to prepare for an upcoming session aimed at dealing with the financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr., a Kansas City-area Republican, announced Friday that the virtual meetings, which will be broadcast live on the Legislature’s YouTube channel, can begin before the Legislature reconvenes on May 21.

Among the issues committees are discussing are the allocation of federal relief funding and the Kansas Department of Labor’s dated information technology infrastructure.

The agency has been overwhelmed by the surge in unemployment claims.

LATEST STORIES: