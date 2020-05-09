Kansas lawmakers to meet online to prep for session on virus

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers are turning to virtual meetings to prepare for an upcoming session aimed at dealing with the financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr., a Kansas City-area Republican, announced Friday that the virtual meetings, which will be broadcast live on the Legislature’s YouTube channel, can begin before the Legislature reconvenes on May 21.
Among the issues committees are discussing are the allocation of federal relief funding and the Kansas Department of Labor’s dated information technology infrastructure.
The agency has been overwhelmed by the surge in unemployment claims.
