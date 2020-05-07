Kansas Legislature to return for 1-day virus-focused talks

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Legislature is expected to focus on issues related to the coronavirus when it reconvenes for a single day later this month to wrap up the 2020 session.

A panel of legislative leaders on Wednesday decided that lawmakers will return May 21.

The truncated session is aimed at limiting exposure to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Republican House Speaker Ron Ryckman told the Topeka Capital-Journal that it appears no vote will take place on a proposed constitutional amendment on abortion, with focus squarely on the pandemic.

LATEST STORIES: