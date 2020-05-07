Click here for coronavirus updates

Kansas Legislature to return for 1-day virus-focused talks

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Kansas Statehouse 3_1520525360490.jpg.jpg

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Legislature is expected to focus on issues related to the coronavirus when it reconvenes for a single day later this month to wrap up the 2020 session.

A panel of legislative leaders on Wednesday decided that lawmakers will return May 21.

The truncated session is aimed at limiting exposure to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Republican House Speaker Ron Ryckman told the Topeka Capital-Journal that it appears no vote will take place on a proposed constitutional amendment on abortion, with focus squarely on the pandemic.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories