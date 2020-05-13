Kansas meatpacking plant shuts down amid COVID-19 cases

TOPEKA Kan. (AP) — A Kansas meatpacking plant has shut down after five employees tested positive for the coronavirus amid continued problems at packing plants in the state and across the country.

The shutdown at the Johnsonville plant in Holton took effect Wednesday. Jackson County Health Officer Angie Reith says it was a “tough decision.”

Johnsonville said all employees will continue to get paid, and downtime will be used to implement even more aggressive safety protocols before reopening.

Some new safety protocols include placing additional barriers between workstations where social distancing is not possible.

LATEST STORIES: