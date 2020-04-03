Kansas National Guard attempts to dispel rumor

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas National Guard is concerned about a rumor that is being shared on social media. It is asking for help getting the truth out on social media instead.

The Kansas National Guard released this image of a letter that is circulating on social media. Officials want people to know the contents of the letter are false. (Courtesy Kansas National Guard)

Officials say the letter going around falsely claims the Department of Homeland Security will mobilize the National Guard to enforce a national quarantine.

They say the Department of Homeland Security does not have the authority to mobilize the National Guard as described in the letter. Additionally, there is no discussion of a nation-wide quarantine.

The Kanas Adjutant General’s Department says there are 72 Guardsmen on State Active Duty status currently supporting the COVID-19 response conducting warehouse operations, commodity distribution, planning, access control, mailroom support, and manning the State Emergency Operations Center with interagency partners.

Officials ask that you please share this story on social media in order to stop the rumor. They are sharing it on their social media platforms, but they hope if everyone who reads this shares it, they will reach a much wider audience.

The Kansas Adjutant General’s Department created the hashtag #KSRumorWatch. If people have questions about whether something is legitimate or not they can reach out to get an answer.

