Kansas National Guard helping with coronavirus response across the state

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas National Guard is helping with coronavirus response across the state. The guard is helping in Lyon, Ford, Finney and Seward Counties.

According to Jane Welch, director of public affairs for the Kansas Adjutant General’s Department, the members are currently working in each of these counties under the authority of the local public health department, in support of the county. The local public health officials are coordinating with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to set up mobile testing sites. The guardsmen and women will be assisting with expanded testing in the community.

“As Guardsmen, we live and work in our communities in both our civilian and military jobs,” said Maj. Gen. David Weishaar, the adjutant general of Kansas. “If you see uniformed members of the military in your community, they are simply there to assist the local authorities with the current COVID-19 response. Our Kansas Guardsmen and women are eager to support their communities wherever they are needed, whether it is assisting with food distribution, removal of debris after a tornado, battling wildland fires or rescuing people from floods. We are here to help our neighbors in their time of need.”

Welch says the Kansas Division of Emergency Management is working with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and local public health departments to set up non-congregate housing in Finney, Ford, Lyon, and Seward Counties. These facilities will be used to either quarantine individuals that may have been exposed, or to isolate individuals with laboratory-confirmed positive or are presumptive positive cases.

The governor will be speaking in more depth today about the Kansas Division of Emergency Management and the Kansas National Guard’s COVID-19 response, Welch added.

LATEST STORIES: