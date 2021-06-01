Kansas’ new prize raffle to incentivize COVID-19 tests and vaccines

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Tuesday that Kansans could get prizes for getting their COVID-19 vaccines.

The incentive called “Race to End COVID-19” offers a raffle drawing for prizes and a two-lap trip around the Kansas Speedway track. Anyone interested in entering can do so “by getting a free COVID-19 saliva test and/or vaccine administered by the University of Kansas Health System and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.”

“It is critical to our state’s continued pandemic recovery efforts that every Kansan gets vaccinated. The Race to End COVID-19 is a great incentive to curb declines in vaccine demand and encourage Kansans to get tested for and vaccinated against COVID-19. I appreciate the Kansas Speedway for their partnership in making this event possible, and I encourage all unvaccinated Kansans to attend.” Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly

Raffle prizes Kansans can get if they get tested or vaccinated include:

A set of two tickets to the Oct. 24 NASCAR Cup Series Race

A set of four tickets to the Oct. 24 NASCAR Cup Series Race

A gift card for the NASCAR Racing Experience Ride Along

The Race to End COVID-19’s “victory lap” for vaccine or test recipients will be held at the Kansas Speedway Friday from 5 to 8 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Anyone who wants to participate will need to drive their personal car in through France Family Drive.

After showing proof of a driver’s license, car registration in their name and car insurance, drivers can take two laps around the Kansas Speedway behind a track pace vehicle at highway speed. The governor’s office said no motorcycles, tractor-trailers or RVs can be used for rides on the speedway.