Kansas’ next steps for vaccine delivery

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s office put out a press release this afternoon detailing the next steps for Kansas when it comes to delivering a COVID-19 vaccine to residents.

With the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine recommended by the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee Thursday, the Office of Governor Kelly wants to outline the next steps that will be taken.

According to the Governor’s office, the next step is for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to issue the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

After this happens, Pfizer will begin to process orders. Shipping is expected to begin between 24-72 hours after the EUA is issued, with delivery expected 48-96 hours after the EUA is issued.

The State says they anticipate this to be early next week. The vaccines will be distributed to the ultra-cold storage locations in Kansas.

These locations will not be released to the public for security purposes. The vaccines will then be deployed to other locations across Kansas.