Kansas nursing home reports 18 coronavirus cases

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas nursing home chain linked to a coronavirus death in the Kansas City area says 18 staffers and residents tested positive for the virus at another facility.

The Kansas City Star reports Life Care Centers of America said 11 residents and seven workers were confirmed to have COVID-19 at the home in Burlington.

A resident at the Life Care Center in Kansas City, Kansas, was the first COVID-19-related fatality reported in the state on March 12.

Both are operated by a company that also runs a Washington state nursing home linked to 22 deaths.

LATEST STORIES: