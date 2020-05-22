Click here for coronavirus updates

Kansas nursing home with 15 virus deaths worked while ill

Coronavirus in Kansas

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (AP) — A new report shows that a suburban Kansas City nursing home with 81 coronavirus cases and 15 deaths allowed a nurse’s aide to work despite having symptoms of the illness.

The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services cited Brighton Gardens in Prairie Village, Kansas, on May 11 after finding that it placed residents in “immediate jeopardy related to the spread of COVID-19.”

The facility subsequently addressed concerns related to the screening of employees, and the “Immediate Jeopardy” tag was removed.

