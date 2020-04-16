Kansas nursing home’s COVID-19 deaths at 15; 400 to trace contacts

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas City, Kansas, nursing and rehabilitation home has seen three more COVID-19-related deaths to bring its total to 15.
The outbreak at the Riverbend Post Acute Rehabilitation home in Wyandotte County has become the state’s largest coronavirus cluster as the Kansas Department of Health and Environment is working to bring on 400 volunteers to help trace people who’ve had contacts with people infected with coronavirus.
The number of coronavirus cases statewide was likely to surpass 1,500 on Thursday. Wyandotte County has the state’s highest number of COVID-19-related deaths, with 31 of the 76 reported, or 41%.
- Atchison County: 3
- Barber County: 1
- Barton County: 5
- Bourbon County: 7
- Butler County: 10
- Chautauqua County: 3
- Cherokee County: 7
- Clay County: 1
- Cloud County: 3
- Coffey County: 45
- Cowley County: 1
- Crawford County: 4
- Dickinson County: 1
- Doniphan County: 1
- Douglas County: 42
- Ellis County: 4
- Finney County: 19
- Ford County: 51
- Franklin County: 12
- Geary County: 10
- Gove County: 1
- Greenwood County: 1
- Hamilton County: 1
- Harvey County: 5
- Jackson County: 1
- Jefferson County: 5
- Jewell County: 3
- Johnson County: 343
- Labette County: 20
- Leavenworth County: 114
- Linn County: 5
- Lyon County: 37
- Marion County: 5
- McPherson County: 15
- Miami County: 4
- Mitchell County: 2
- Montgomery County: 11
- Morris County: 2
- Morton County: 2
- Neosho County: 2
- Osage County: 4
- Osborne County: 2
- Ottawa County: 3
- Phillips County: 1
- Pottawatomie County: 5
- Pratt County: 1
- Reno County: 13
- Republic County: 4
- Riley County: 24
- Rooks County: 3
- Saline County: 15
- Scott County: 1
- Sedgwick County: 217
- Seward County: 10
- Shawnee County: 82
- Smith County: 1
- Stafford County: 1
- Stanton County: 2
- Stevens County: 3
- Sumner County: 3
- Wabaunsee County: 1
- Woodson County: 4
- Wyandotte County: 379
- Beaver County, OK: 1
- Kay County, OK: 46
- Texas County, OK: 9
County list updated: Apr 16, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
