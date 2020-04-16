Kansas nursing home’s COVID-19 deaths at 15; 400 to trace contacts

In this April 15, 2020, photo, Kansas Health and Environment Secretary Lee Norman discuss the coronavirus pandemic in the state, during a news conference at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. The Department of Health and Environment is bringing on 400 volunteers to help trace the contacts of people with the novel coronavirus. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas City, Kansas, nursing and rehabilitation home has seen three more COVID-19-related deaths to bring its total to 15.

The outbreak at the Riverbend Post Acute Rehabilitation home in Wyandotte County has become the state’s largest coronavirus cluster as the Kansas Department of Health and Environment is working to bring on 400 volunteers to help trace people who’ve had contacts with people infected with coronavirus.

The number of coronavirus cases statewide was likely to surpass 1,500 on Thursday. Wyandotte County has the state’s highest number of COVID-19-related deaths, with 31 of the 76 reported, or 41%.

Atchison County: 3

Barber County: 1

Barton County: 5

Bourbon County: 7

Butler County: 10

Chautauqua County: 3

Cherokee County: 7

Clay County: 1

Cloud County: 3

Coffey County: 45

Cowley County: 1

Crawford County: 4

Dickinson County: 1

Doniphan County: 1

Douglas County: 42

Ellis County: 4

Finney County: 19

Ford County: 51

Franklin County: 12

Geary County: 10

Gove County: 1

Greenwood County: 1

Hamilton County: 1

Harvey County: 5

Jackson County: 1

Jefferson County: 5

Jewell County: 3

Johnson County: 343

Labette County: 20

Leavenworth County: 114

Linn County: 5

Lyon County: 37

Marion County: 5

McPherson County: 15

Miami County: 4

Mitchell County: 2

Montgomery County: 11

Morris County: 2

Morton County: 2

Neosho County: 2

Osage County: 4

Osborne County: 2

Ottawa County: 3

Phillips County: 1

Pottawatomie County: 5

Pratt County: 1

Reno County: 13

Republic County: 4

Riley County: 24

Rooks County: 3

Saline County: 15

Scott County: 1

Sedgwick County: 217

Seward County: 10

Shawnee County: 82

Smith County: 1

Stafford County: 1

Stanton County: 2

Stevens County: 3

Sumner County: 3

Wabaunsee County: 1

Woodson County: 4

Wyandotte County: 379

Beaver County, OK: 1

Kay County, OK: 46

Texas County, OK: 9

County list updated: Apr 16, 2020

