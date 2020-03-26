Kansas officials express frustration amid coronavirus surge

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions about attempting to check the spread of the new coronavirus during an interview with The Associated Press in her office, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Kelly says the federal government should force industries to manufacture medical supplies to address a shortage of ventilators, protective masks and testing kits. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas officials are expressing growing frustration as the state continues to grapple with a surge in coronavirus cases.

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly said Wednesday the federal government should “get its act together” and invoke the Defense Production Act to address shortages of ventilators, protective masks and testing kits, which President Donald Trump has said isn’t necessary.

Meanwhile, the top health official in the state said Kansans should stay home even if they don’t live in a county with a stay-at-home order. The state has confirmed 126 coronavirus cases, but that didn’t include three cases announced later Wednesday in Topeka.

