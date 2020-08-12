Kansas officials say new COVID-19 law hurts contact tracing

Dr. Drew Miller sprays disinfectant on a face shield after checking on COVID-19 patients Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Kearny County Hospital in Lakin, Kan. The rural 24-bed hospital is currently treating five patients for COVID-19 while the county has seen a spike in cases due to clusters in nearby meatpacking plants. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Some local health officials in Kansas are critical of a coronavirus law passed by lawmakers in June.

The new law contains a “privacy act,” which states that employers need to get consent from those who tested positive for COVID-19 and close contacts in order to share their information to public health agencies.

The local health officials say that legislation hurts contact tracing efforts by making it easier for people infected with COVID-19 to refuse to cooperate with them.

They say the law makes it difficult for public health agencies to identify people who have recently come into contact with those infected with the virus.

