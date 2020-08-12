Kansas officials say new COVID-19 law hurts contact tracing

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Some local health officials in Kansas are critical of a coronavirus law passed by lawmakers in June.
The new law contains a “privacy act,” which states that employers need to get consent from those who tested positive for COVID-19 and close contacts in order to share their information to public health agencies.
The local health officials say that legislation hurts contact tracing efforts by making it easier for people infected with COVID-19 to refuse to cooperate with them.
They say the law makes it difficult for public health agencies to identify people who have recently come into contact with those infected with the virus.
