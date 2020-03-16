Kansas officials urge school closings, traveler quarantines

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions from reporters about the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Kelly joined the state’s education commissioner in urging schools to remain closed for the week. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly and Kansas’ top education official has urged public schools to remain closed this week to check the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

The state health department also called Sunday for people who are traveling outside the U.S. or to several other states to quarantine themselves for two weeks upon their return. Kelly had a news conference to reinforce Education Commissioner Randy Watson’s recommendation that schools close if they were not to be on spring break.

The state health agency recommended home quarantines for anyone who was traveling Sunday or later outside the U.S. or to California, New York or Washington state.

LATEST STORIES: